KINGSTON -- Emily McLellan is excited about starting freshman year at the University of New Hampshire in the fall, but she’s been worried that her aging 1996 Toyota Corolla might not be able to handle the regular commute.
“I thought maybe it would last me one semester,” she said.
A senior at Sanborn Regional High School, McLellan had been saving up for a new car -- until she got a big surprise hours before Friday’s graduation.
McLellan was awarded a 2003 Pontiac Vibe as a graduation gift from the school community.
The car was provided through a unique school program that’s been so successful that for the first time two vehicles were given to deserving students this year.
A 2011 Kia Soul was also presented to graduate Emma Botelho, who has no car but plans to get her license soon.
“I’m just really grateful and shocked,” Botelho said after she and McLellan were handed their keys and got to check out the all-wheel drive vehicles parked on the lawn behind the high school.
The school began offering a car to a graduate seven years ago. The vehicles are donated by faculty, recent graduates and others from the Sanborn community.
This year’s Kia was donated by high school faculty member Devin Helmke and his wife while the Pontiac was provided by a family that wanted to remain anonymous.
One of next year’s vehicles is being donated by the family of a Class of 2021 graduate.
The cars usually need some work to get them to pass state inspection, which is done by students in automotive classes under the direction of Stephen McDonough.
“We really can change a student’s life. One of these students is going to UNH next year and the ability to be able to drive is a huge thing. In the past kids have gotten their first job because of these cars. Support from the community is essential in allowing us to literally change a life,” said shop teacher Jack Kelly.
The program has not only helped the recipients, but it’s also given the automotive students opportunities to get some hands-on experience during class.
Some of the work has included new brakes, tires, power steering and batteries. The cars also get a free inspection sticker and oil change.
Botelho said she’s excited to now have her own car as she prepares to get her license.
“We only have one family car that we share so it’s been kind of hard to share it because everyone’s going everywhere,” she said.
Kelly said he’s not aware of any other high schools in the state that are giving cars to graduates.
“A high school diploma can change your life,” he said, “but a high school diploma without the transportation in our area is not much good.”