Two-time New Hampshire Spelling Bee champion Aadhavan Veerendra of Portsmouth, 11, was eliminated in the semifinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Tuesday.
“Addie” misspelled the word “clement” as “clemant” in the first round of the semifinals.
He said he asked for the definition of the word because he didn’t know how to spell it.
“I had never heard of the word before,” he said.
The National Scripps Spelling Bee, which is usually held for a week in Maryland, conducted the first six rounds virtually this year.
Of the original 209 youngsters who advanced from the state level of the spelling competition, 75 made it to the semifinals.
Addie tied for 59th place with 17 others who failed to answer correctly in the first round.
In the oral preliminaries on June 12, he correctly spelled “portmanteau” in the first round, answered “trembling” in response to a vocabulary question of “something described as ‘palpitant’ is …” in the second round, and correctly spelled “promptuary” in the third round.
Addie, 11, won the New Hampshire State Spelling Bee — sponsored by the Union Leader — for the second year in a row back in March, after correctly spelling “dhole” (an Asian wild dog).
The two-time state champ, who will be in seventh grade for the next competition, has another two opportunities to win the big prize because the bee is for students who are in eighth grade or younger.
Addie said he is satisfied with how far he got this year.
“I feel happy and I never thought I would be able to do that,” he said. “And now I can enjoy summer.”