Dartmouth College officials think the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, fueled partly by large, off-campus parties, is coming from a new strain of the coronavirus first detected in the United Kingdom.
Lisa Adams, the co-chair of the Dartmouth COVID-19 Task Force, said the U.K. variant, also known as the B.1.1.7 variant, is more highly transmissible than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. The U.K. variant has already been detected in New Hampshire, before Dartmouth’s most recent outbreak sickened more than 100 students in a short period of time.
“The somewhat explosive nature of this outbreak suggests that this is a virus with a higher transmission rate,” Adams said.
The school reported Friday there have been 237 positive cases since the start of the year, with 126 positive cases reported the week of Feb. 21, and another 41 reported the week of Feb. 28. There are currently 135 active cases among students and two faculty cases. The school has 124 students in quarantine and 138 in isolation. There are seven faculty and staff members in quarantine and another seven in isolation, according to the school.
Adams took part this week in a recorded video conversation with Provost Joseph Helble on the status of the outbreak and the school’s plans for the rest of the semester. Helble said the numbers in the current outbreak are heading in the right direction, it is too early to ease up on the restrictions put in place.
Since the outbreak started last week, the school is requiring students to eat alone in their rooms, that they stay on campus and that they avoid off-campus homes. The students are all taking their classes through remote instruction as well.
Josh Keniston, Dartmouth’s vice president of Campus Services and Institutional Projects, said it is looking like the college will be in good shape for the coming spring and summer terms, as more people are expected to be vaccinated.
“I would say I’m optimistic that we are headed on the right path and we will be good to go for spring arrival as planned,” Keniston said.
The school is in talks with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center about setting up a vaccination site on campus. This site would serve the community, and not be exclusively for Dartmouth students and faculty. Adams said the school would adhere to the guidance on vaccine distribution.
“That does not allow our community members to jump the queue,” Adams said.
While the numbers are looking promising, students are urged to take the virus seriously, especially give the current outbreak.
“(It) serves as a painful reminder of why we need to double down on our masking, our distancing, our avoiding gathering together as much as all we want to do,” Adams said.