New Hampshire has done a better job funneling COVID-19 relief funds to local school districts than suggested by the U.S. Secretary of Education, who has criticized states for being slow to spend the money while encouraging them to resume in-person classes.
Secretary Betsy DeVos said states have distributed only a small portion of the funds, but the department’s list of grants made in New Hampshire is incomplete.
DeVos and many members of the Trump administration have been pushing for school buildings to reopen, as some school districts and states argue they are not equipped and need more funding. Some schools do not have ventilation systems that could filter out viruses and do not have enough protective gear. They also do not have enough teachers and substitutes to cover the staff who have to quarantine for two weeks after exposure to the coronavirus.
Schools got money in the CARES Act federal relief program, signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27. State departments of education and governors were entrusted to distribute “sub-grants” to school districts, charter schools and private schools.
On Friday, the U.S. Department of Education announced the launch of a website listing the grants made to each state, and sub-grants to schools and school districts.
DeVos said the data on the new website showed money was available to fully reopen schools.
“States that neglected their obligations to provide full-time education, while complaining about a lack of resources, have left significant sums of money sitting in the bank,” DeVos said in a statement. “There may be valid reasons for states to be deliberate in how they spend CARES Act resources, but these data make clear there is little to support their claims of being cash-poor.”
But comparing the grants listed on the U.S. Department of Education’s website and those listed by the New Hampshire Department of Education, show the U.S. Department of Education is counting only a fraction of the money New Hampshire has distributed to schools.
New Hampshire has made more than 180 sub-grants to school districts and charter schools, according to the state Department of Education. But the U.S. Department of Education dashboard shows just 34 grants. It does not show grants to New Hampshire’s largest school districts, Manchester and Nashua, even though both districts did receive funds.
A U.S. Department of Education official explained that the dashboard’s data came from another database managed by the Department of the Treasury. The large discrepancy could be a result of New Hampshire’s reporting to the Treasury, the official said.