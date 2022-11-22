FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden delivers remarks on student loan debt relief plan at the White House in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about administration plans to forgive federal student loan debt during remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 24, 2022.  

 LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Americans with student loan debt may get a reprieve from payments through August under a plan announced on Tuesday by President Joe Biden, who said the timeline would give the Supreme Court a chance to hear a challenge to his policy.

The Biden administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to lift a lower court's order blocking his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt in a challenge brought by six Republican-led states.

