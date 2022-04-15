Kenya’s representative to the United Nations, the president of a nonprofit serving people with intellectual, developmental and personal challenges, and a partner-in-charge of the seventh largest law firm in the U.S. will address University of New Hampshire graduates at commencement ceremonies across its three campuses this May. All speakers are awarded honorary degrees.
UNH-Martin Kimani ’96
Multiple ceremonies Friday, May 20, through Sunday, May 22, at Memorial Field in Durham.
Kimani is Kenya’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations. He also serves as the Kenyan president’s Special Envoy for Countering Violent Extremism and is the immediate past director of Kenya’s National Counter Terrorism Centre. Previously, he served as permanent representative to the UN Environment Programme and the UN Human Settlements Programme. Earlier in his career, he was a director at the Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s Conflict Early Warning and Response Mechanism in Ethiopia.
Over the past 20 years, Kimani has worked to a senior level in the global currency and bond markets, political risk advisory for underwriters and other corporates, and peace and security in the Horn of Africa and East Africa. He was honored for his service by the president of Kenya with the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear award, which is one of the highest commendations a citizen can receive. Kimani earned his doctorate and master’s degree in war studies at King’s College, University of London.
UNH Manchester-Paul Boynton ’73
Sunday, May 22, 7 p.m., Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, Manchester
Boynton is the former president and CEO of The Moore Center, a Manchester-based nonprofit serving people with intellectual, developmental and personal challenges by creating opportunities for a good life. He retired in 2021 after nearly 24 years with the organization. Under his leadership, The Moore Center became an award-winning organization serving thousands of individuals in New Hampshire whose goal is for all people, despite their challenges, to be fully engaged in their communities and living a good life.
Boynton is also the president and founder of Begin with Yes, a self-help brand carrying the same name as his first best-selling book that includes a highly engaged Facebook community of over two million followers. He released his newest book, “Be Amazing,” in 2020 and has written for the Huffington Post, New Hampshire Business Review and The Good Men Project. Prior to The Moore Center, Boynton worked for 25 years at Easterseals New Hampshire.
UNH Franklin Pierce Law-Kevyn Orr
Saturday, May 21, 4 p.m., White Park, Concord.
Orr is the partner-in-charge of Jones Day, the seventh largest law firm in the United States. Jones Day has a history of more than 125 years and a culture of client service and professionalism based on explicit shared values. These values include providing pro bono legal services, building diversity in the profession and supporting outreach efforts around the world.
Orr is known for his leadership in times of crisis—providing strategic crisis management advice and identifying creative approaches to novel or first impression situations with an eye toward developing practical, business-oriented solutions. He served as the emergency manager of Detroit, overseeing the turnaround of the largest municipal bankruptcy in the history of the U.S. He is a member of the American Bar Association and the American Bankruptcy Institute and was the 2016 recipient of the ERASE Racism Abraham Krasnoff Courage and Commitment Award. He earned his law degree from the University of Michigan.