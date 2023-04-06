Dana Hamel

Longtime UNH benefactor Dana Hamel has provided a $20 million gift to launch the Hamel Honors and Scholars College.

 Provided by UNH

DURHAM —The University of New Hampshire will open the Hamel Honors and Scholars College in fall of 2024 thanks to a $20 million gift from longtime benefactor and UNH parent Dana Hamel. The support will allow for expansion of in-class and extracurricular opportunities for honors students and Hamel Scholars and create a dedicated living-learning community for high-achieving students.

Including this recent gift, Hamel’s total lifetime giving makes him the most generous philanthropist in the history of the university. The gift will be used to renovate Huddleston Hall as the home of the honors college and increase the size of the Hamel Scholars program endowment. Founded in 2007 and funded through gifts from Hamel, the program will be part of the honors college and is UNH’s most prestigious scholarship award.

Thursday, April 06, 2023
Monday, April 03, 2023
Saturday, April 01, 2023