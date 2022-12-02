DURHAM — Researchers from the University of New Hampshire’s Crimes against Children Research Center were instrumental in a new report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) that presents ways to address the growing worldwide concern of keeping children safe online.

“Technology can be a wonderful tool but it’s important that we also make it a safe one,” said David Finkelhor, professor of sociology and director of UNH’s Crimes against Children Research Center.

Friday, December 02, 2022
Tuesday, November 29, 2022