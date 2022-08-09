Assistive robot and researchers

Sajay Arthanat, professor of occupational therapy, left, and Momotaz Begum, assistant professor of computer science, right, co-principal investigators with prototype of robot for aging patients with Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementia.

 Provided by UNH

DURHAM— Researchers at the University of New Hampshire will receive a five-year grant totaling $2.8 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop and test social assistive robots to aid in the care of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia in the comfort of their own homes.

“Caring for aging adults, especially those dealing with progressive Alzheimer’s and dementia, can place a high burden on family caregivers who cannot be with their care recipients 24/7,” said Sajay Arthanat, professor of occupational therapy. “The ultimate goal of this research is to help support those caregivers while keeping their family member healthy and active at home.”

