University of New Hampshire students who could not return home because of the COVID-19 pandemic were remembered in a special way Tuesday.
A surprise parade of vehicles adorned with Wildcat pride and signs of encouragement drove past Babcock Hall.
Ted Kirkpatrick, dean of students and senior vice provost for student life, said UNH President James Dean has had lingering concerns about isolation for the 105 students who are on campus.
Of those, 95 are international students who are thousands of miles from home. Ten are American students who could not stay with family members for various reasons, including those who live in COVID-19 hotspots.
Doug Rodoski, of Newmarket, is a graduate student pursuing his master's degree in writing.
He is living at Babcock Hall through the COVID-19 campus shutdown and said that UNH's administration, faculty and staff have gone above and beyond for all the students who are still on campus, as well as those who are working remotely.
Rodoski said there were so many vehicles in Tuesday's parade that it took close to 45 minutes for everyone to pass.
"They had nice signs made up supporting us so we all lined up and waved and filmed it on our iPhones. It was a great show of support," Rodoski said.
Kirkpatrick said Dean wrote a handwritten note to each of the students on Friday. A close colleague suggested the caravan of support.
“We put out a call to the UNH community and you saw the scores that showed up in their cars,” Kirkpatrick said on Tuesday afternoon.
The vehicles represented the whole UNH community and included first responders, Kirkpatrick said.
Kirkpatrick called the event “a truly moving experience and a ray of hope in a challenging time.”