MANCHESTER — Want to drum up future workers?
Try driving an Eversource bucket truck to the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
“You park it outside, right in the middle of campus. That’s going to turn some heads,” Matthew Hamilton, a UNH senior interning this summer at Eversource, said during a panel discussion last week at Eversource’s Energy Park.
“I think a lot of students are going to come up, and get more information and learn what a great company Eversource is,” he said.
Five Eversource employees who graduated from UNH — along with two interns — pitched the company and the university as a partnership for creating a future workforce.
“Our partnership with UNH is just so vital to keep that workforce pipeline going,” added Donna Grici, Eversource’s vice president of talent, culture, and diversity, equity and inclusion.
“My ask is to spread the word: This is a great place to work,” Grici said.
At least 136 UNH alumni currently work for Eversource in New Hampshire out of around 1,300 workers. At least 222 UNH alumni work company-wide, according to spokesman William Hinkle. The number is probably higher since longer-tenured employees don’t always include their school in their company profile, he said.
Last year, Eversource filled 402 jobs in New Hampshire, and 176 so far this year.
New Hampshire possesses one of the nation’s lowest unemployment rates with employers in many industries struggling to hire workers.
UNH President James Dean listened to suggestions before addressing the group.
“What we’re trying to do is to bring opportunities to talented people,” Dean said. “We’re not about indoctrination. We’re not about politics. We’re about helping people to be successful and we’ve got the evidence right here, but we can’t do it unless we have partnerships with organizations like yours.”
Michael Wilkins, a 2014 UNH alum and former Eversource intern, said working in the UNH labs “forced you to find answers that weren’t in the lecture notes or in the PowerPoints that they provided.
“They forced you to be resourceful” and taught him skills he uses at his Eversource job, said Wilkins, who works in Manchester as manager of substation design engineering.
Eversource intern Liliana Vornehm is more interested in studying community planning than electrical engineering at UNH.
“While the case studies that I’m working on in class aren’t about power lines and all of these substations, the tool box that I have of being curious, asking questions, knowing how to communicate with other people ... has been incredibly important in my experience at Eversource,” she said.
The company offers up to four clean energy scholarships each academic year. Students receive $2,500 a year. The two-year program includes an 11-week paid summer internship at an Eversource facility during their two summers as well as the benefit of a mentor.
Recipients also will be permitted to work at an Eversource location during those academic years if their schedules permit.
Students learn about energy efficiency, engineering, data science, electrical operations and transmission systems.
Audience member Frankie Molino, a 2023 UNH grad and Eversource employee, suggested Eversource try to tap people’s motives for choosing a career at the state’s largest electric utility.
“Eversource wasn’t the career option to go help people or to go make a difference,” Molino said. “It was the career option to go if you wanted to go turn on a light bulb and that isn’t really what we do here.”