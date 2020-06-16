The University of New Hampshire is ending Fiscal Year ’20 on June 30 with a deficit of up to $10 million, according to the college’s president.
In a letter to the campus community on Monday, President James Dean said the financial shortfall is mostly due to the $27 million in refunds they provided students and their families after in-person classes were shut down this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fifty percent of student housing charges, meal plan costs and mandatory fees were refunded.
Dean said that added costs to maintain a safe campus, combined with dropping net tuition revenue, could lead to a $30 million operating deficit in FY21.
Dean predicts that testing, tracing, cleaning and maintaining a safe learning and living environment will likely cost up to $20 million.
Dean used deposits received by incoming freshmen to predict his lower enrollment numbers. Some 2,742 deposits were received by June 1, a 3.1% drop from 2019, even with a last-minute push to get students to send in their money.
“We have been working with the University System Board of Trustees on a financial path to get the university through several years of challenge while we rethink our work and how to best deliver on our mission. The pandemic brings with it much uncertainty; therefore, we will continue to refresh forecasts on a regular basis,” Dean wrote after announcing that projections indicate they will need to reduce operating expenses between 5 and 10 percent by FY23.
In January, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck New Hampshire, Dean announced that in order to serve its mission, UNH will likely have to reduce its full-time workforce based upon a $600,000 review by Huron Consulting designed to help UNH realize $12 million in budget benefits over the course of two years.
At that time, Dean said he had alluded to the idea of cutting costs at UNH for awhile, leading people to conclude that layoffs were a possibility.
Dean said then that UNH was in good financial shape. During his February state of the university, Dean said any reduction of funding would go to support the college’s primary academic goals as a top-tier research university.
In his letter on Monday, Dean said, “It is fortunate that we engaged Huron and started the implementation of their recommendations before COVID-19. The structural changes and opportunities outlined provide us with a road map as we navigate our new reality.”
UNH has already furloughed or eliminated about 100 employees due to COVID-19, Dean wrote.
UNH officials in Durham have not yet announced what on-campus learning and living may look like in the fall, or how staff and faculty will be impacted. Eleven COVID-19 planning teams for the 2020-2021 academic year have been set up.
Focus areas include education, residence halls, student services, research and economic engagement, facilities, human resources, emergency management, alumni engagement, financial controls, technology readiness and athletics.
Last week, officials at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester announced they will not resume in-person learning this fall. They will instead offer classes online at $960 per three-credit course.