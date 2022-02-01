Faculty members at the University of New Hampshire in Durham delivered a petition demanding a fair contract to President James Dean this week.
The petition, which received 454 signatures, was signed by 87% of the tenured and tenure-track faculty at the college’s campuses in Durham and Manchester.
Cliff Brown, president of the American Association of University Professors at UNH, spoke outside Thompson Hall on Monday morning before marching the petition into Dean’s office.
Brown said members deserve retroactive salary increases and a fair contract that is in line with the aspirations of university leadership. They should also have a contract that represents the quality of work done by faculty members as well as their commitment to students, he said.
In January of 2019, Dean announced plans to become one of the top 25 public universities nationally in academic performance. The month prior to that, UNH was awarded an R1 distinction from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education for having “very high research activity.”
The current contract between AAUP-UNH and the college began in February of 2020. In July, leadership reached an impasse with administration at UNH.
Mediation in October was followed by a two-day fact-finding session last week, Brown said.
“The university has been inflexible in its insistence on base salary freezes and reductions in salary minima, significantly greater costs to be borne by the employee for medical benefits, and cuts to retirement and parental leave,” Brown said.
Brown said these issues are compounded by a steep rise in inflation generally and the dramatic increase in housing costs in southeast New Hampshire.
Rachel Burdin, assistant professor of linguistics, and Brigitte Bailey, a professor of English, were at the small rally on Monday.
“The issue is important to me because of having taught at UNH for over 30 years and having been in on the original vote to make a union. I know from experience how much the union has helped us in maintaining benefits which otherwise would have eroded, particularly health benefits,” Bailey said.
Burdin is a young faculty member who says she has a child and would like to continue to grow her family.
“I would really like to see parental leave stay strong,” Burdin said.
Dean did not come out of his office to interact with the faculty members or receive the petition.
John Wallin, assistant provost for contract administration and UNH’s lead negotiator, said in a statement that after the fact-finding session last week, both parties agreed they would submit final written briefs no later than March 14.
“We look forward to receiving that report and continuing to engage in the bargaining process in good faith as we work together on a new contract for our tenured and tenure-track faculty,” Wallin said.