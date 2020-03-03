DURHAM — A fraternity at the University of New Hampshire is under investigation by the school and local police after a social event hosted at its off-campus house over the weekend.
Spokesperson Erika Mantz said on Tuesday that the college has initiated a formal inquiry and Kappa Sigma fraternity has been placed on suspension by the chapter’s national organization pending an investigation.
The Interfraternity Council at UNH has also suspended the fraternity pending resolution of investigations by the university and national headquarters, Mantz said.
Mitchell Wilson, executive director of Kappa Sigma Fraternity — which is headquartered in Charlottesville, Va. — confirmed on Tuesday that they are “currently conducting an internal investigation regarding allegations related to this matter,” but declined further comment at this time.
Durham Deputy Police Chief Rene Kelley said on Tuesday that they are also initiating an investigation into an alleged incident, but it is too early to tell what criminal charges might be appropriate.
Kelley encourages anyone who may have information related to the case to contact police at 868-2324.