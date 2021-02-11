Less than two weeks into the spring semester, students at the University of New Hampshire's Durham campus are going to fully remote learning after a huge spike in COVID-19 cases in one week.
In the past seven days, 238 students, faculty and staff at UNH's Durham campus have tested positive -- almost 20% of the total cases since the start of the school year last fall.
More than 1% of those tested in the past week have been positive. On Wednesday, 82 new cases were reported.
In the previous seven days, 33 people tested positive, a positivity rate of 0.2%.
As of Wednesday, 191 students were in isolation and 408 were in quarantine across the UNH system, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard. The majority of those are in Durham.
“Unfortunately, we have witnessed this week a dramatic rise in the number of positive COVID cases within our university community,” UNH President James Dean said in a recorded statement.
Dean said the overwhelming majority of the cases involve students who live off-campus. He urged them to adhere to public health guidelines.
“If conditions do not improve next week, we’ll have to impose even more serious restrictions on how we operate,” Dean said.
In a written message to students, faculty and staff, Dean said no spectators will be permitted at Friday night’s hockey game. A pilot program to allow some hockey spectators has been postponed.
Under the restrictions that took effect at 6 p.m. Thursday, students living in campus housing cannot visit other on-campus halls or apartment buildings. No students living off campus are permitted in any on-campus residence hall or apartment building.
Gatherings are limited to no more than six people.
Off-campus students may not isolate or quarantine on campus .
UNH's Manchester campus and the law school in Concord are not affected by the restrictions.
As of Wednesday, the state reported 102 active cases in the town of Durham.
Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig said an increase in the number of off-campus gatherings likely has contributed to the spike in cases.
UNH students must renew their vigilance about the virus if they want to return to in-person learning, Selig said.
“I think students want to be present to carry out in-person studies, and if they want to do that, they have to follow the rules,” Selig said.
He said that on Tuesday night, members of UNH's Greek organizations signed a pledge to refrain from having any gatherings.