To help create interest about NASA space missions within a diverse population of college students, a research associate professor at the University of New Hampshire is leading a collaboration project with Howard University in Washington, D.C., and Sonoma State University in California.
Students in the program will be tasked with designing and building small satellites the size of a half-gallon of milk to provide scientists with clues about the effects of solar wind.
Noe Lugaz, a research associate professor of physics at UNH, is the lead on the $4.6 million grant project.
Lugaz hopes students can be recruited from more diverse populations to pursue a career in the space sciences through this program.
Even though minorities make up only about 10% of the student population at UNH, Howard University has an 85% black or African American population and Sonoma State has a 31% Hispanic or Latino population, according to enrollment data.
“Our goal is two-fold, one is mentoring and the other one is to bring more students to STEM,” Lugaz said. “If in two years, or three years, we have undergraduate students and students in the grad school from Hispanic or African American backgrounds, that would be a great result for me. That is what I am most excited about.”
Lugaz said he does believe that NASA is trying to diversify their workforce. They have special emphasis programs for minorities, the disabled and women as part of their diversity and equal opportunity mission.
On Monday, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced additional resources and programs for employees to help heal the unrest George Floyd’s death has brought to the nation.
“Over the past few weeks, we have seen acts of police brutality, social unrest, and violence in our nation. We, at NASA, have watched these disturbing events with great consternation,” Bridenstine said in a statement.
“As the NASA family, we must continue work to embrace our principles of unity and inclusion now more than ever. If we do so, we can lead our nation in a time of healing,” Bridenstine said.
The satellites students build as part of the collaborative project will launch in 2024, according to a news release from UNH.