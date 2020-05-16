In an 18-minute Facebook Live virtual event, the University of New Hampshire’s Class of 2020 was celebrated on Saturday morning -- the day the graduates would have gathered in person for commencement to celebrate their accomplishments.
On March 25, UNH President James Dean announced that the university would not hold an in-person ceremony on May 16. UNH plans to hold a celebration after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You have given us all so much to celebrate," Dean told the graduates. "Today, I want to thank the Class of 2020 for bringing your very best to UNH. You achieved tremendous success that will transform the arc of your entire lives."
“In your time at UNH, you also transformed us and I’m so grateful for the compassion, the support and the joy that you shared with each other and what you contributed to our campus culture and to our communities.”
There were prepared videos with messages from deans, alumni and graduating students.
“We are welcoming you with big, open arms as fellow UNH alumni,” said Chantel McCabe, Class of 2011.
McCabe now works as on-air talent for the Golf Channel.
Students included members of athletic teams and campus organizations.
Benjamin Strawbridge, who worked at the college’s newspaper, The New Hampshire, has experience managing and producing podcasts for the organization.
“I was honored and blessed to work with such a talented group of investigators and individuals over the last two and a half years,” Strawbridge said.
Half of the $11.6 million in federal funds received by UNH through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund is being distributed to students affected by the pandemic.
More than 11,000 undergraduate and graduate students were eligible and received grants between $250 and $700.
The remaining $5.8 million in education relief funding can be used in support of COVID-19-related disruptions to operations at UNH. No decision has yet been made about how that money will be distributed.
University System of New Hampshire colleges will also receive $10 million from the state to address technology and improve remote learning through the $1.25 billion the state received in federal COVID-19 aid.
UNH officials plan to welcome new and continuing students back to campus in the fall. University officials are still figuring out what living, learning and dining arrangements will look like during a time of ongoing social distancing.