A coronavirus testing lab that produces results in 12 hours is expected to open at the University of New Hampshire in a few weeks, a school official said Monday.
USNH Chancellor Todd Leach made the announcement during a Zoom discussion hosted by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan. The online discussion included presidents and heads from the community college system and private colleges in New Hampshire.
The move-in process, with students returning to many of the campuses this week, has gone well so far, school officials reported.
“It’s looking good so far and we hope we will be able to maintain our good health among our community,” said New England College President Michelle Perkins. “We’ve had everyone tested thus far and so far everyone’s come back negative.”
Leach said students attending public colleges and universities are required to get tested for COVID-19 before arriving on campus. They will also be tested upon arrival and then again two weeks after they arrive, Leach said.
According to Leach, the new lab at UNH is expected to be able to process thousands of samples a day, from the UNH campus in Durham as well as Keene State College and Plymouth State University.
“No matter how busy things get around the country, we’ll have a turnaround time that’s fairly tight,” Leach told Hassan and others on Monday.
Susan Huard, interim chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire, said because fewer students live on campus at community colleges, the focus at these schools tends to be aimed more at making sure there are adequate supplies of personal protective equipment on hand, with less of an emphasis on testing.
“Our average student is 26, and she has children,” said Huard, adding many students are also essential workers. “We’ve got mom, or dad, sitting at the kitchen table trying to fit the children’s education in with their own education, while they work as a LNA (licensed nursing assistant) or in the restaurant industry. We have to think in terms of how we keep them safe on campus while they’re coming in and out of the community.”
“We are, I hope, going to negotiate our next relief package for COVID relief and make sure we are addressing your needs in that package,” Hassan told college presidents in a roundtable discussion Monday.
“Personal protective equipment, masks, thermometers and kiosks, testing, tracing and the staff to do all of this,” said Perkins. “We have put in place more digital and online components.”
Kim Mooney, president of Franklin Pierce University, said she wonders what role higher education will play when a vaccine is developed.
“So many of our students won’t be able to go home either because they are international students or because they are safer here in New Hampshire on our campuses,” said Mooney.
Hassan told university and college officials she’s concerned Congress hasn’t reached an agreement on a second round of coronavirus relief aid.