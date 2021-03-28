Officials at the University of New Hampshire in Durham have announced plans to allow members of the Class of 2020 to attend in-person commencement ceremonies on May 23.
President James Dean released a video recording on Thursday.
“We know this year has been particularly difficult transitioning to new lives without closure for all the time and effort you spent at UNH preparing for your future,” Dean said.
There will be two ceremonies for the Class of 2020, at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Dean said graduates coming back to campus for the event must register in advance and provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending.
According to the commencement schedule for the Class of 2021, graduate students will be celebrated on May 16. Undergraduate students will be celebrated over two days and four ceremonies on May 21 and 22.
All of the ceremonies will take place outside in Wildcat Stadium.
Dean said when they finalize their decision on guests, it will apply to both classes.
“At this time, no decision has been made about allowing guests to attend any of the commencement ceremonies. We’re working out health and safety protocols which we will announce in early April,” Dean said.