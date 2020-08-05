The UNH Franklin Pierce Law School needs more time before deciding whether to remove the nation’s 16th president from its name, a university spokesman said.
The Law School’s Task Force on Racial Justice, Diversity and Inclusion, which is working to identify meaningful changes to the law school, will consider the naming issue, said university spokesman Erika Mantz.
Last year, UNH Law adopted Pierce’s name to much fanfare. But criticism from alumni and faculty has surfaced in light of calls for racial and criminal justice reforms following the death of George Floyd in police custody.
New Hampshire’s only president, Pierce served one term (1853-57) prior to the Civil War and has been criticized for accommodating slavery.
When the naming issue arose in June, the law school said it would have a decision on the name by Aug. 1.
Mantz stressed that a final decision on a name change will be up to university trustees.
The task force is expected to recommend ways to increase law school diversity, create a more welcoming environment for diverse populations, develop educational opportunities for vulnerable populations, and provide legal services to vulnerable populations.