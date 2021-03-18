Officials at the University of New Hampshire say they are planning a fully open fall semester with face-to-face classes in a residential learning environment.
President James Dean and Provost Wayne Jones said in a message sent to the UNH community on Thursday that they do not anticipate COVID-19 will be eliminated by the fall.
“While widespread vaccination is expected by early summer, some precautions will likely remain in effect including testing and any decreased density or face coverings as recommended by CDC and state public health officials,” Dean and Jones wrote.
Dean and Jones asked people who are eligible to be vaccinated to do so.
“Although the approved vaccines cannot currently be required, vaccination of as many members of our community as possible is part of our operations planning,” Dean and Jones wrote.
Dean and Jones say they plan to leverage what they have learned over the course of the past year to create a new model for higher education, combining traditional residential experiences with more online options to increase opportunities for students.
The announcement came as COVID-19 cases began to increase at the college following a number of large, off-campus parties in Durham on March 11 and 12.
Between March 11 and 17, 97 people at UNH Durham tested positive for the virus.
There were 96 students in isolation and 167 students in quarantine as of the close of business on Wednesday.
UNH closed their campuses a year ago this week due to concerns about COVID-19.