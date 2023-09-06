James Dean
University of New Hampshire President James Dean speaks during a panel discussion at Eversource’s Energy Park in Manchester in August with UNH grads who joined Eversource.

 Union Leader file

DURHAM — President James W. “Jim” Dean Jr. announced today that he will retire as president of the University of New Hampshire on June 30, 2024. At that time, Dean will have served six years as president of the state’s flagship public research university and more than two years as interim chancellor of the University System of New Hampshire.

“Serving as president of this university has been a great honor and the highlight of my forty-year academic career,” said Dean. “Together we have strengthened UNH’s position as a leading public research university and helped to prepare thousands of people for successful lives and careers. UNH is positioned for a bright future. It is also poised for new leadership and the time is right for me to pass the baton.”

