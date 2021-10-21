The University of New Hampshire was named one of the top 10 “best value” public universities in the country in the new rankings of national universities released by U.S. News & World Report.
The school was ranked No. 10 nationally, climbing up three positions from its ranking in each of the last two years, and the No. 1 value among public universities in New England, UNH announced this week.
UNH aims to be one of the nation’s top 25 public universities in the most important measures of academic performance — part of a strategic plan led by President Jim Dean in 2019. Value is one of nine metrics used to track progress toward the top 25 goal.
“This metric combines the value of a UNH education with the actual cost to students after scholarships and financial aid, and we are thrilled to be considered a national leader among public universities in this area,” Dean said in a statement.
UNH offered financial assistance to 88% of first-year students through need-based aid and scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year, awarding more than $266 million in total scholarships and financial aid, the school said.
The university has simplified the merit scholarship process for incoming students, all of whom are automatically considered for merit scholarships based on GPA when applying, without the need for additional applications. UNH’s Granite Guarantee also makes a UNH education tuition-free for up to four years for Pell Grant-eligible New Hampshire students.
