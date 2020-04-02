The University of New Hampshire and UNH Lecturers United-AAUP have reached agreement on a collective bargaining agreement through June 30, 2022, the university said Thursday.
The details of the agreement were agreed to in early March, and it was ratified by the executive committee of the University System of New Hampshire board of trustees and the union in late March.
The approximately 200 lecturers at UNH are contract instructors. The agreement addresses leaves of absence, performance reviews and promotion, UNH said in a release.