The University of New Hampshire has received $11.6 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and $5.8 million in federal funding will go to support students at the college.
According to UNH spokesperson Erika Mantz, the CARES Act provides financial support to individuals and organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. One part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund provides emergency grants to undergraduate and graduate students for unexpected expenses related to the disruption of campus operations.
“Students who meet basic eligibility criteria for federal financial aid and who have the greatest financial need were considered for these funds, just over 11,000 undergraduate and graduate students were eligible and received grants between $250 and $700,” Mantz said.
Mantz said the CARES Act and U.S. Department of Education guidance prohibited these funds from going to students in exclusively online programs, international students and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals students.
Mantz said the remaining $5.8 million in education relief funding can be used in support of COVID-19 related disruptions to operations at UNH.
“A decision has not yet been made about how to spend that money,” Mantz said.
In addition, the state of New Hampshire has received $1.25 billion in federal COVID-19 aid. While no decision has been made, an additional $10 million could be distributed to the University System of New Hampshire.
If received, USNH colleges could use that money to help address technology needs to improve remote learning.
There are approximately 32,000 students enrolled annually in the USNH system.
Mantz said that as UNH officials plan to welcome new and continuing students onto their campuses next fall for in-person instruction, they are working to address questions about what living, learning and dining arrangements might look like during a time of ongoing physical distancing.
“We’re assessing how things went when we had to quickly pivot to non-face-to-face instruction after spring break and will use that information as we continue to plan for summer and fall to include a phased approach to opening labs and other research facilities, enhanced technology and new approaches to work where physical distancing is a challenge,” Mantz said.
Spring break at UNH ended on April 6. Students finished their final exams this week and a virtual commencement celebration is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. It will be aired live on the college’s Facebook page.
An in-person commencement ceremony is being planned for sometime in the future when large social gatherings can take place again.