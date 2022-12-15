UNHSchoolofLawbanner

A banner is shown at the University of New Hampshire School of Law during a 2013 ceremony. The UNH School of Law is becoming the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law.

 UNION LEADER FILE

Joining top law schools across the country, the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law has suspended its participation in U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings.

Megan Carpenter, dean and professor of law, said the “monolithic ranking system” is detrimental to legal education and the legal profession.

