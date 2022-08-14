UNH ocean mapping

UNH scientists and students are on a 23-day seafloor mapping expedition running an autonomous surface vessel in Hawaii.

 Provided by Ocean Exploration News

DURHAM — Twelve scientists and students at the University of New Hampshire are aboard the Exploration Vessel (E/V) Nautilus as part of a 23-day seafloor mapping expedition in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM), the largest marine protected area under U.S. jurisdiction.

The results from this mission will help scientists better understand the natural and cultural resources of the PMNM, while also contributing to the SeaBed 2030 goal of mapping the world’s seafloor by 2030.

