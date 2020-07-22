University of New Hampshire students will have an extra week to consider a mandatory “informed consent agreement” they must sign to return to campus in the fall.
Students are worried the form could prevent them from holding the school accountable during the pandemic.
The agreement sent to students last Friday sparked more than 700 students to petition President James Dean and Provost Wayne Jones for more time to sign the consent forms, which originally had a one-week deadline.
“The content of this document and the speed at which it is required to be signed have raised many questions and concerns from the student body that need to be addressed before students can decide whether they want to sign,” the petition reads.
The deadline has been extended until July 31.
The agreement in part asks students to “assume the risks associated” with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an email sent to students Tuesday evening, Jones clarified that the informed consent is not the same as a waiver of liability.
“It is a recognition that you understand what is expected and agree to follow behavioral and safety practices to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 for every member of our community,” he wrote. “We’re working hard to get all of the necessary pieces into place to ensure a successful reopening of our campuses and that is challenging to do when information changes on a daily if not hourly basis.”
A group from the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law — known as the People’s Parity Project — found the consent agreement sent to students last Friday too vague.
A spokeswoman for the New Hampshire University System said social distancing and other safe practices can significantly lower the risk of viral infection based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The informed consent form that students who intend to return to campus are being asked to sign, acknowledges the expectations we have that individuals will engage in the social and hygiene practices we have identified as important on all of our campuses (Plymouth State University, University of New Hampshire, Keene State College and Granite State College),” a statement read.
Plymouth State forms also are due July 31, and Keene State College is still working to inform students.
A virtual town hall meeting on the agreement will take place for UNH students on Thursday.
The semester is set to begin Aug. 31 for undergraduate students and Aug. 24 for UNH Law.