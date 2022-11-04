UNH Global Medical Brigades will be hosting a fundraiser at the Community Oven in Hampton 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 to raise money for an upcoming medical mission trip to Panama from Jan. 7 to 15.

Twenty percent of proceeds from all dine-in and takeout orders from the 845 Lafayette Rd. pizza restaurant will be donated to the cause.

