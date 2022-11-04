UNH students host fundraiser Nov. 14 for Panama medical mission trip Staff report Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4, 2022 Updated 34 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save UNH Global Medical Brigades will be hosting a fundraiser at the Community Oven in Hampton 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 to raise money for an upcoming medical mission trip to Panama from Jan. 7 to 15.Twenty percent of proceeds from all dine-in and takeout orders from the 845 Lafayette Rd. pizza restaurant will be donated to the cause.The money raised will help 21 University of New Hampshire students pay for flights, lodging, in-country transportation, paying support staff, security, and medical supplies.Since 2008, Global Brigades Inc., the student-led nonprofit movement for global health, has helped communities in Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama.The nonprofit assists communities with water and sanitation infrastructure, economic development and sustainable health systems. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Friday, November 04, 2022 UNH students host fundraiser Nov. 14 for Panama medical mission trip Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email UNH Global Medical Brigades will be hosting a fundraiser at the Community Oven in Hampton 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 to raise money for an upcoming medical mission trip to Panama from Jan. 7 to 15. Thursday, November 03, 2022 Youngkin's education tip line gripes: 'Beowulf,' masks and 'grooming' Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email RICHMOND, Virginia - A high school senior in rural Riner, Va., reported his English teacher to state authorities for the way she was teaching "Beowulf." Wednesday, November 02, 2022 Hallsville School declared surplus, clearing way for redevelopment plans Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Manchester aldermen voted this week to deem the former Hallsville School property surplus, paving the way for the now-vacant building to be leased and redeveloped. Supreme Court sides with SNHU in lawsuit over grade changes Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email The New Hampshire Supreme Court sided with Southern New Hampshire University in a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by a former associate dean. Load more {{title}} Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email {{summary}} SUBSCRIBE TODAY Youngkin's education tip line gripes: 'Beowulf,' masks and 'grooming' Beech Street School hosts a teepee for a day +5 Hallsville School declared surplus, clearing way for redevelopment plans Supreme Court sides with SNHU in lawsuit over grade changes {{title}} Most Popular Supreme Court sides with SNHU in lawsuit over grade changes Hallsville School declared surplus, clearing way for redevelopment plans Electric school buses coming to Rumney, Henniker Concord High School principal to retire; families invited to meet candidates Nov. 1 Youngkin's education tip line gripes: 'Beowulf,' masks and 'grooming' Manchester schools use therapy dogs to help students in need State data show CARES Act spending by the state tilts toward online programs Trinity High student's racially insensitive sign leads to threats, student no longer enrolled at Trinity say school officials Manchester teachers union president out of classroom, into district offices under new 'Teacher on Assignment' job Request News Coverage Quick Reads NH students above average in math, reading NH students above average in math, reading Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email The first day of school in Manchester The first day of school in Manchester Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Long Reads Youngkin's education tip line gripes: 'Beowulf,' masks and 'grooming' Youngkin's education tip line gripes: 'Beowulf,' masks and 'grooming' Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Hallsville School declared surplus, clearing way for redevelopment plans Hallsville School declared surplus, clearing way for redevelopment plans Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Federal COVID funding is going unspent by many school districts Federal COVID funding is going unspent by many school districts Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email