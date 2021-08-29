Students arriving at the University of New Hampshire in Durham Sunday had more to worry about than getting settled into their dorm room.
First-year students moved in on Friday. Others arrived throughout the weekend.
According to the university, all students, faculty and staff are required to get tested on arrival and take part in testing for COVID-19 through September. Students will be tested once a week if vaccinated and twice a week if not.
The pandemic still has a grip on educational institutions. UNH requires masks in classrooms, labs and offices, and other indoor spaces where people will be close to each other for more than a few minutes, according to the university’s website. Highly congested spaces, events and elevators will also require the use of masks.
The decision is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNH President James Dean told students and parents during a virtual town hall meeting last week.
“COVID cases are currently dominated by the delta variant, which has been found to be incredibly contagious, more so than the variants that came before it,” he said.
Over the past two weeks, cases have increased about 36% across the United States, he said.
He reassured those listening that the numbers of infections per 100,000 in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine are far less than the average, which is about 45 cases per day. New Hampshire has 18 cases per 100,000 per day, he said.
“(New Hampshire is) currently the fifth-lowest per infection rate of any state in the country,” Dean said. “And our infection rate is equal to about two cases per 10,000 people.”
Unlike last year, the university will not require masking outdoors or put a limit on the number of people allowed at gatherings.
Vaccinations are not required under state law. The university is providing Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines through the end of the month for those seeking to be immunized.
“We strongly recommend vaccinations as our most important weapon against COVID and have made it as easy as possible to both get vaccinated and report vaccinations,” Dean said.
As of Aug. 24, 60% of students — 70% of whom live on campus — and 80% of faculty have been vaccinated. Those numbers could increase by the time classes start, Dean said.
Kenneth Holmes, senior vice provost for student life, also spoke of vaccinations.
“As (more) of us get vaccinated, the more open we can be,” he said.
The university will keep track of testing with the university’s Wildcat Passes.
The university is also looking into how to provide students with booster vaccination shots as they become available.
If a student tests positive, the university has a limited number of dorms available for quarantine or the student can choose to return home, according to UNH officials.
Dean said testing was a huge part of the success of last school year. With its own lab on campus, test results typically come back within about 12 hours.
“As long as we can keep people separated, we can manage this,” he said.