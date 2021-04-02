Students in the University System of New Hampshire will start receiving their COVID-19 shots this week, though vaccinations will be limited to Granite State residents.
Registration began last week for the clinics Thursday and Friday at the Whittemore Center at the University of New Hampshire. Students, faculty and staff from all three system campuses are eligible to be vaccinated, as long as they have an appointment and proof of New Hampshire residency.
“We continue to advocate for all UNH community members, but at this time we can only vaccinate New Hampshire residents. This is consistent with the state’s policy of who can get vaccinated,” wrote UNH Chief of Police Paul Dean and UNH Health & Wellness Medical Director Peter Degnan.
Anyone who has received their first shot should keep their second appointment, Dean and Degnan said. Someone who has scheduled but not received their first shot can switch their appointment to Durham at vaccines.nh.gov.
New Hampshire is the only New England state not vaccinating out-of-state college students.
According to UNH’s spring enrollment census, 53% of the undergraduate student population in Durham — 5,880 students — are non-residents. Of graduate students, 49% — or about 1,130 students — are from out of state.
In Manchester, 2% of undergraduates and 56% of graduate students (63) aren’t full-time New Hampshire residents. At the law school in Concord, 310 students — 72% — aren’t eligible to be vaccinated.
Last week, eight leaders from college communities sent Gov. Chris Sununu a letter asking that he reconsider extending vaccines to the approximately 20,000 temporary residents attending college in New Hampshire.
“We believe, working together collectively and with your support, that we can do so in this case in a way that appropriately utilizes the state’s vaccine supply to enhance the public health of our individual communities, our regions, and New Hampshire as a whole,” the letter said.
The letter was signed by Manchester mayor Joyce Craig, Nashua mayor Jim Donchess, Hanover town manager Julia Griffin, Henniker town administrator Joseph Devine, New London town administrator Kimberly Hallquist, Plymouth town manager Kathy Lowe, Keene city manager Elizabeth Dragon and Durham town administrator Todd Selig.
Asked about the letter last week by reporters, Sununu held firm. “Look, if down the road all the residents that want a vaccine have gotten into the system, of course we could look at opening it up. But our residents just have to come first,” he said.
Selig said Friday that if all students were to get their first shots this week, they would be fully vaccinated in time for graduation.
The classes of 2020 and 2021 will have their commencement ceremonies on May 22 and 23 in Durham.
Selig said the college community would be safest with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which offers recipients a robust immune response 15 days after getting the shot, with significant protection by day 29.
Selig said that as the weather warms, officials are seeing an uptick in parties with up to 100 people.
“Unfortunately, this age group is highly social and that social activity creates additional risk in terms of spreading the virus,” Selig said. “It is unfortunate that the governor has been unwilling to reconsider his decision to withhold the vaccine from UNH students who are from out of state.”
As of Thursday, 128 UNH system students were in isolation with COVID-19 and 176 were in quarantine.
Between March 26 and Thursday, 100 people tested positive for COVID-19 on the Durham campus.