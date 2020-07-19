University of New Hampshire students are worried about a mandatory “informed consent agreement” they must sign to return to campus in the fall, which they fear could prevent them from holding the school accountable during the pandemic.
Similar agreements are required for students to return to campus at all University System of New Hampshire colleges.
“I assume the risks associated with being at the University of New Hampshire including the risk of exposure to COVID-19,” the agreement reads. “I affirm my obligation to cooperate in making the campus reasonably safe, and consent to attending all university activities.”
Others are worried about being on the hook for full tuition if campuses were to shut down again because of COVID-19. The school has more than 15,000 students between its Concord, Durham and Manchester campuses.
A group from the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law — known as the People’s Parity Project — found the consent agreement sent to students last Friday to be too vague with a deadline to sign by Friday. The university will hold a town hall with law students from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, the same day the agreement must be signed.
The letter was sent just after 9 a.m. on Friday, July 17, and must be completed by July 24 or students will be held in violation of student rights, rules, and responsibilities, according to a petition.
Josh Marshall, a representative from the project who is going into his second year at the law school, said the agreement could hinder students from suing the school. It could prevent students from getting a lawyer to sign on.
“It is not a full waiver of liability,” he said. “But taken together with actions in Congress that’s its practical effect.”
Senate Republicans have pushed for increasing corporate and educational liability protections from “reasonable standard of care” to “acts of gross negligence or intentional misconduct,” Marshall said. The American Council on Education supports the plan, according to a May 28 letter.
Marshall said the assumption of risk is buried at the end of the consent agreement.
“As a law student, I don’t fully understand what I’m agreeing to in respect to that statement,” he said. “I find it absurd to ask undergrads to sign this with less information presumably than a law student would. We can’t expect students to hire an attorney to understand the gravity of what they are signing.”
Some of the protections could include unreasonably failing to provide campus workers with personal protective equipment, failing to take reasonable steps to ensure social distancing, failing to take reasonable steps from keeping students who are sick from coming to class and unreasonably ignoring the clear guidelines from state or federal public health office and failing to reasonably police social distancing or the wearing of masks.
State law already protects institutions that meet a reasonable standard of care, and questions the need for the agreement, Marshall said.
Multiple attempts to reach media representatives from UNH and the University System of New Hampshire were unsuccessful Sunday afternoon.
UNH graduate student, Lisa Bouchard, said the school is asking students to stay 6 feet away from others whenever possible.
“In saying this, they acknowledge there will be times when this is impossible,” she wrote in an email to the Union Leader. “Using public restrooms and even the simple act of walking the hallways to and from classes will no longer be safe activities. Until UNH can provide a safe environment for its students,faculty, and staff, it has no business allowing anyone on campus.”
An online petition says keeping tuition cost the same regardless of whether it takes place in-person, online or a hybrid approach unjust.
“It is both cunning and deceitful to require students to sign an agreement to pay the full cost of in-person tuition so that there can be no arguments should classes transition online prior to the previously stated Nov. 20, 2020, date,” the petition reads.