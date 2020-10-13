Officials at the University of New Hampshire in Durham announced on Tuesday that they plan to hold in-person commencement ceremonies this May at Wildcat Stadium.
President James Dean told students and staff members during a virtual meeting that they will not only be celebrating the graduating Class of 2021, but they will have separate ceremonies for those students who missed their graduation this past spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will continue to consult with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on these plans, and we will send out notifications to the affected classes in the very near future,” Dean said.
Preliminary plans are to have up to five ceremonies over the weekend of May 14 to 16 to allow for appropriate physical distancing. Each graduate will be allowed two tickets for guests.
“We can’t do a monster ceremony in Wildcat Stadium as we have done in the past. However, if we break it down by colleges, if we break it down, perhaps, by undergraduate and graduate students, we should be able to get to socially distanced norms that would work, assuming that the environment around us supports that,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Wayne Jones.
A number of topics were covered during the virtual meeting, including how UNH officials are planning to address sports and campus social activities during the remainder of the academic year, while helping students who are suffering mentally due to a sense of isolation while taking classes under current COVID-19 protocols.
Dean said it currently looks as if UNH athletes will be able to compete in some winter sports, as long as students can be kept safe during practices and competitions.
“Any visitors to campus, such as, for example, visiting teams or coaches, would be subject to exactly the same testing protocol that we enforce for our own community,” Dean said.
There is a possibility that football, traditionally a fall sport, may have a spring season this year, Dean said.
Kenneth Holmes, senior vice provost for student life, said they have been meeting for the past few weeks to see what programs and services they can provide on campus during the spring semester.
“One of the things we certainly know that, with COVID, students have felt isolated and they want to be more out and about and socializing on campus, so in the spring there will be a lot more programs and services coming from student activities, clubs, organizations, of course keeping in mind, COVID and mask wearing,” Holmes said.
Holmes suggested students reach out to his office or student government if they have any suggestions.
One student asked about how students will be expected to endure extended periods of stress next semester with no spring break where they can decompress and blow off some steam.
According to the academic calendar, spring recess will be only four days, from March 15 to 19.
Shari Robinson, director of UNH’s Psychological and Counseling Services, said they are offering face-to-face and telehealth services for students.
“We welcome opportunities to partner with our student leadership, to see how we can offer services differently, how can we think outside the box,” Robinson said.
Robinson said they are trying to find larger spaces on campuses for more in-person group sessions.
On Monday, Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus coordinator for the White House, and Gov. Chris Sununu visited the COVID-19 testing and results lab at UNH.
Dean said he spoke with Birx about a potential COVID-19 vaccine, which may be available in the spring but would likely go to first responders. He is hopeful that once a vaccine is available for the general public, they can provide it for members of the UNH community.
“As soon as it becomes more widely available, we will certainly be finding ways to provide it to faculty, staff and students. And I hope it gets here soon,” Dean said.
Within the University of New Hampshire system, there were eight active COVID-19 cases in the student population as of Sunday. There are 21 students in quarantine.
One student is isolating on campus.
Thirteen faculty and staff members have active cases, according to data released by UNH.