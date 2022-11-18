DURHAM — NH GRANIT, a mapping agency for the state based at the University of New Hampshire, is receiving close to a million dollars from the N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA) to inventory and map statewide broadband coverage that is currently available as well as what is proposed for the state’s businesses, educators and citizens.

“The information we pull together for this project is important because it will help identify areas in the state that are served by current technologies as well as those that could use improvement or are completely lacking, which can really impact businesses and the public especially for those living and working in underserved areas,” said David Justice, project director.

Friday, November 18, 2022
Tuesday, November 15, 2022