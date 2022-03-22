Union members in the University System of New Hampshire say administrators are trying to cut costs at their expense.
Members of the American Association of University Professors at UNH in Durham and Manchester have been without a contract since June 30, 2020. So have members of the UNH Law Faculty union at University of New Hampshire’s Franklin Pierce School of Law in Concord.
Cliff Brown, president of the American Association of University Professors at UNH, said the administration wants to “harmonize” medical, retirement and paid leave benefits so all employees are on the same plans.
Since Brown and his members work on a semester basis, he said this doesn’t make sense for them. For example, a parent who welcomes a child into the world or adopts one should be able to take the semester off instead of interrupting their students’ learning.
“Our position is we really are different,” Brown said in an interview. “We can’t be slotted in and out of a classroom like interchangeable cogs in a machine.”
Brown continued by adding, “It’s not fair to students. It doesn’t serve the students well.”
Brown said the vast majority of his members have master’s or doctorate’s degrees. They write articles, books, have graduate students, and serve on dissertation committees outside of their commitments in the classroom.
“It’s insulting the university is not willing to value us by offering a fair contract,” Brown said.
Both sides in the labor dispute between UNH AAUP and administrators submitted their final written briefs Friday. Each has 10 days from then for a rebuttal.
It will be 30 days before a final set of recommendations is released and another 10 days before that information can become public, Brown said.
Lecturers union starts talks
Another major union at UNH in Durham and Manchester is starting the negotiation process. The contract for UNH Lecturers United ends June 30.
When negotiations were stalled in 2019, students in Durham rallied to support the nearly 195 lecturers who were without a contract. The campaign for then-Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders stood behind them.
Lead Negotiator Stephen Pimpare said there are 176 bargaining members. He would not comment on specific proposals but did say that they will not ratify any contract that rolls back on the protections previously gained or that leaves them off worse financially.
“We have an uncommon commitment to the success of our students, and that needs to be recognized with compensation packages that allow us to make lives in New Hampshire, support our families, and look after our health and well-being,” Pimpare said via email.
Pimpare said the union understands the entire university system has cost-reduction goals and wants all faculty and staff from UNH, Plymouth State University and Keene State College on the same, weaker benefits plan.
He said if administration hopes to shift more costs onto employees, workers will have to make up for it somewhere else.
“It’s also worth questioning the wisdom of trying to cut salaries and benefits at a time when it is increasingly difficult to hire and retain top-notch faculty and staff alike. As UNH President Dean himself has observed, you can’t cut away greatness,” Pimpare said.
Enrollment, income drops
During his 2022 State of the University Address on Feb. 8, Dean said that excluding grants and gifts net revenue has dropped by $25 million since fiscal year 2019.
“Some of us remember when every year brought more students to American colleges and universities, who were able to pay ever-higher tuition prices. This combination of more students paying more tuition supported consistent, significant raises for faculty and staff,” Dean said. “None of this is true any longer.”
Dean said college enrollment in the United States declined by 3.5 percent in the spring of 2021, the greatest one-year enrollment decrease in 10 years. The decline in the Northeast was at 6.9 percent.
“And unfortunately, that is just the beginning: The college-going population will decrease by 15 percent between 2025 and 2029 and continue to decline thereafter,” Dean said.
Dean added that the American Association of University Professors reported U.S. faculty salaries increased on average 1 percent last year, the smallest increase in 50 years.
According to the college’s census, UNH in Durham has 10,852 undergraduate students and 2,158 graduate students. The Manchester campus has 565 undergraduate students and 114 graduate students.
The law school in Concord has 550 students, according to the census.