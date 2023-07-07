KEENE — As of July 1, all University System of New Hampshire libraries -- at the University of New Hampshire Durham and Manchester campuses, Keene State College, and Plymouth State University -- started offering free borrowing services to New Hampshire residents.
Free borrowing opens opportunities for research, education and continued learning alongside resources already available through local public libraries and Interlibrary Loan services, said
Celia Rabinowitz, director of Mason Library at Keene State, added that, while NH patrons have always had access to campus library spaces such as reading rooms, and resources such as public computers, microfiche and microfilm machines, scanners, etc., free borrowing offers more flexibility to patrons using USNH library services.
“We are very pleased to be participating in making our collections available,” Rabinowitz said.
“Mason Library, including our facilities and collections, is always open to visitors and now we are able to offer NH residents the ability to borrow from our physical collections. We look forward to welcoming new library users to our community.”
In addition to free borrowing services, USNH libraries give access to special collections and archives that are unique to the respective institutions, such as the internationally famous Betty and Barney Hill papers at Dimond Library at the UNH Durham campus, or the Charles and Judith Hildebrandt Collection at Mason Library, which supports the Holocaust and Genocide Studies academic program — the only undergraduate program in the US of its kind.
NH residents aged 18 or older can obtain library cards from the campuses with a valid ID and proof of residency. To access special and digital collections, archives, and research databases NH residents must be in person at their USNH library of choice.
