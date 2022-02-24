The end of mask requirements in schools doesn't mean an end to COVID worries for all families.
On Wednesday, state officials rolled back the recommendation to wear masks indoors to protect against COVID-19. Within hours, the state Department of Education issued guidance informing school districts that local mask requirements were now "inconsistent" with state rules -- meaning, school districts can no longer require masks based on local conditions like COVID-19 prevalence, vaccination rates, the ability to social-distance indoors and building ventilation.
Mask requirements have been a hot-button issue for school boards this year, with policies varying district by district. But in response to the state guidance, the handful of districts with mask requirements switched to mask-optional policies.
Healthy children are not at high risk for serious COVID complications -- especially if they are vaccinated. But not all children are healthy.
Parents of medically fragile children might be concerned about the risk posed by suddenly unmasked classmates, said Karen Rosenberg, an attorney with the New Hampshire Disability Rights Council.
"There are some kids who are so medically vulnerable that they could suffer serious health consequences if they contract COVID-19," she said. "At the same time, those children have a right to be educated in the same way that kids without disabilities or medical issues have."
For children with serious health issues, Rosenberg said federal law -- the Americans with Disabilities Act and the disabilities-in-education law known as Section 504 -- grants families the right to request "reasonable accommodations" to make sure their children can fully participate in school.
For example, Rosenberg said, a parent could request that people who will be in close contact with a medically vulnerable child wear masks.
"It really depends on the child," she said. "There may be other accommodations, based on the risks that they face, in order for them to attend school."
But she worried that fear of backlash to the heavily politicized mask issue could dissuade parents from asking for accommodations that would let their children keep attending in-person school.
Rosenberg said she hoped schools will be supportive of all children, "including kids for whom COVID is a real threat."
