White House interns watch as Marine One carries President Donald Trump from the South Lawn of the White House in July 2020. The White House started paying interns last year.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

Before the summer of her sophomore year, a college student faced a decision: She could take an unpaid internship at a nonprofit, a paid internship at a think tank, or an internship at an investment bank paying more than twice as much.

The student, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely about her work, chose the bank, which she said she sometimes feels bad about. But it wasn't much of a choice at all. While the nonprofit, her clear preference, does "amazing work," the 21-year-old said, the position was in Washington, D.C., one of the most expensive cities in the country, and for a low-income, first-generation college student and immigrant, it was impossible. "I would not have survived," she said.

