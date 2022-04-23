Between Saturday’s baseball and softball games at Saint Anselm College, high school teams faced off in a very different contest: the first-ever New England Aerospace Robotics Competition.
Five teams of high school students from Massachusetts and Maine have spent four months building and programming drones for the competition Saturday, that involved loosing a semi-autonomous drone programmed to recognize shapes and objects on a course, and piloting another drone that an operator maneuvers to pick up tennis balls. The program, run by a nonprofit called STEM-ED, has more-established competition circuits in Florida and California.
Juwann Laurore, a 12th grader at Brockton High School in Massachusetts, said the process of learning, designing, building and programming competition drones has been equal parts fun and frustrating.
“We had to go through multiple prototypes to figure out how we could catch this ball,” Laurore said. “You put so much effort into this one thing, and it’s wrong.”
Despite the stress, the experience has been rewarding, he said. Laurore said there aren’t really that many opportunities to learn in-demand programming languages like Python in school, or ways to learn it that are as fun as programming a drone.
The competition is still small, not as crowded and frenetic as a robotics competition with an established league like FIRST Robotics or Vex Robotics, and no New Hampshire teams participated this year. But Max Latona, a philosophy professor at Saint Anselm College and director of the college’s Center for Ethics in Society, said he hoped it can keep growing in the years to come.
Wait, a philosophy professor? What’s he doing at a robotics competition?
“Like FIRST, it’s about exposing our future leaders to technology,” Latona said. But the Aerospace Robotics Competition isn’t just about the tech. It also includes modules that push students to think about the ethical issues at play in the field of artificial intelligence, with a focus on building responsible systems.
In the months leading up to the competition, students learn about the ethical quandaries posed by artificial intelligence, and they learn the basics of building their own machine learning systems, working though a set curriculum under the guidance of college student and professor mentors from Saint Anselm College.
The college and the robotics program also provide all the materials and make the program available to schools and students at no fee, Latona said.
Computer science professor Michael Huelsman said for all the talk about the “digital literacy” of younger generations, most young people only know how to “read” technology — that is, use computers and smartphones and applications — and not how to “write” the programs like the ones they use every day.
Programs like this, where students are learning the programming language Python, will help make more young people truly digitally literate, he said.
College computer science students like Brandon Rose and Mario Slaybe, both first-years at Saint Anselm, wish they’d had these kinds of programming experiences in high school.
“The hands on learning, where they’re just thrust into this, helps,” Rose said.
“You can see what you’ve done,” Slaybe said. “Instead of it being in a screen, it’s flying around.”