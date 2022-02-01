This Boys & Girls Club member's artwork depicts Garrett Augustus Morgan, who invented the first automatic three-way traffic signal system as well as the prototype for the gas mask used by soldiers in World War I.
This Boys & Girls Club member's artwork depicts Mae Carol Jemison, a doctor, engineer and NASA astronaut.
This Boys & Girls Club member's artwork depicts Neil deGrasse Tyson, an American astrophysicist, planetary scientist, author, and science communicator.
This Boys & Girls Club member's artwork depicts Katherine Johnson was one of a group of black women mathematicians at NASA and its predecessor who were celebrated in the 2016 movie “Hidden Figures.”
This Boys & Girls Club member's artwork depicts the late biochemist Marie Maynard Daly.
This Boys & Girls Club member's artwork depicts physicist Shirley Ann Jackson, president of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
While one is a pop culture icon and another was portrayed in a hit movie, the people celebrated by the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester for UScellular's 3rd Annual Black History Month Art Contest are most notable for their contributions to science, technology, engineering and math.
Club members were encouraged to recognize influential Black STEM icons, including historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators. Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club.
Artwork by Manchester club members included depictions of astrophysicist and TV star Neil deGrasse Tyson, astronaut Mae Carol Jemison, biochemist Marie Maynard Daly, physicist and university president Shirley Ann Jackson, inventor Garrett Augustus Morgan and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, whose story was featured in the 2016 movie “Hidden Figures."
"This year's art highlights the artistic talent among the Club members, while giving them a chance to learn more about the impact Black people have made in STEM,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager of UScellular in New England, in a press release.
The top three vote-getters will be announced in March. Winners will receive gift cards of $250 for first place, $150 for second place, and $100 for third place.
"The annual art contest encourages our young members to express themselves in meaningful and intentional ways as they reflect on elements of Black history that are significant in their lives," said Diane Fitzpatrick, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, in a statement.
Voting for the national contest is now open. Visit the website below by Feb. 28. Voters must be 18 or older.
