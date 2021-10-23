Citing an executive order requiring federal contractors to be vaccinated, University of New Hampshire will require its Durham employees to be vaccinated by Dec. 8, making the campus the only one in the University System of New Hampshire with a vaccination requirement.
In a letter to the campus Friday, University President James W. Dean explained that because the university receives federal funding for research in Durham, university employees including professors, administrators and student workers will have to be vaccinated under an executive order signed by President Joe Biden last month. The order requires federal contractors — in this case, the university researchers — and any other employees who come into contact with them to be vaccinated.
Public universities in New Hampshire have so far not required their employees to be vaccinated. New Hampshire is the only state in New England that does not require vaccinations at its public universities and colleges.
The state’s public colleges — UNH’s campuses, Keene State College, Plymouth State University and Granite State College — are not allowed to require students to be vaccinated because of a state law, signed by Gov. Chris Sununu in July, barring states, cities, towns and counties from requiring vaccinations to access any “public benefit.” University officials understood the law to mean they could not require students to be vaccinated.
By contrast, almost every private college in the state including Dartmouth College, Saint Anselm College and Rivier University required students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated before returning to campus this fall.
In a statement Friday responding to news of the vaccine requirement for UNH employees, state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut criticized what he saw as “pressured overreach” that caused the University of New Hampshire to adopt a vaccination requirement for staff.
“I am deeply disappointed that the University of New Hampshire was put in a very difficult and untenable situation with unwarranted pressure from its federal partners,” Edelblut said in a statement. “Institutions of higher education should not be imposing vaccine mandates, but instead should be focusing their efforts on supporting students and staff, improving academic achievements and also allowing employees to decide what works best for their families.”
Edelblut was criticized by Sununu and Democratic leaders last week for giving a speech before to a group that has supported protests of vaccine and mask requirements.
University spokespeople did not provide any response to Edelblut’s statement on Saturday.
Employees will be able to apply for medical and religious exemptions, but a form university form for a religious exemption requires textual, theological and historical basis for the objection, any history of other religious exemptions and a statement from a faith leader attesting to membership in a religion and the religious tenets that conflict with vaccination.
“General philosophical or moral objections shall not suffice as the basis for a religious exemption,” the form states.