After four virtual Concord High classes were disrupted on Wednesday with pornographic material and racial slurs, a Rundlett Middle School class was similarly interrupted Thursday with "inappropriate pictures," according to an email sent to school families.
"During a live class on Zoom, an individual signed into the meeting and shared inappropriate pictures," Rundlett principal Paulette Fitzgerald wrote in a Thursday message to families. The teacher immediately removed the person from the meeting, Fitzgerald told families.
"We are horrified that this has happened and we are diligently working to make sure it does not happen again," Fitzgerald wrote.
Fitzgerald reported the incident to the superintendent and director of technology, she wrote, and said the incident had been reported to Concord police.
After the disruptions at Concord High on Wednesday, technology director Pam McLeod said some teachers were using Zoom because it has a feature that lets students break out into smaller groups, which other platforms like Google Classroom do not have. McLeod said teachers are supposed to sent students links to Zoom meetings, not post the links in a place where non-students might be able to find them.
Students are expected to use their full names as their usernames on Zoom, McLeod said, and teachers are only supposed to let students into their Zoom classes if the name appears on the class roster.