MANCHESTER — Parents can participate in a virtual town hall on reopening city schools Monday night.
The virtual forum is Monday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. Parents can watch it live on the school district’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Families can also send questions beforehand by emailing communications@mansd.org.
“We will take live questions as much as possible,” said Manchester school district communications director Andrew Toland.
Separate listening sessions will be held for district staff, Toland said.
The Board of School Committee will meet remotely on Monday, Aug. 10, to hear details of Supt. of Schools John Goldhardt’s reopening plan for the district.
Parents can submit comments at publiccomment@mansd.org prior to the start of the meeting — comments should be limited to 400 words — and watch the meeting at www.manchestertv.org/22.
After the school board finalizes plans for the upcoming school year, Manchester School District will host another live stream event at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Redistricting
In April 2018 school board members approved a redistricting plan brought forward by former Superintendent of Schools Bolgen Vargas. It adjusted student feeder patterns across the city and moved fifth-graders into the district’s four middle schools.
Though the plan was approved more than two years ago, some parents and city officials continue to express frustration with the shifting of students.
In September 2019, Parkside Middle School — on the city’s West Side — transitioned to a grade 5-8 school, the first of Manchester’s four middle schools to do so.
Earlier this year school board members approved using money from its general fund to begin construction at Southside Middle School ahead of a similar transition.
In response to those concerns, Goldhardt drew up a redistricting “reboot” of sorts, delaying some of the changes.
The new timetable called for Southside Middle School to include grades 5 through 8 beginning in September 2021, while Hillside and McLaughlin middle schools would welcome fifth-graders beginning in September 2022.
Last week, Goldhardt told the school board he thinks it’s time to “pivot” their focus from issuing bonds for middle school reconfiguration work to improving the district’s remote learning technology, citing a lack of support from city aldermen for the redistricting plan.
A $1.3 million bond for construction to transform Hillside and McLaughlin into grade 5-8 schools received just seven votes of support from the aldermen. Those were enough to send the bond to a second and final vote at the next board meeting this Tuesday, Aug. 4, but 10 votes are needed to pass the measure.
Goldhardt is now asking the aldermen, if the support isn’t there to pass a redistricting bond, to issue a new $1.3 million bond for technology upgrades at city schools.
“The bond from FY20 made a significant difference for the district and,quite frankly, without the additional Chromebooks and technology supports we could not have pulled off the sudden shift to remote learning in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” writes Goldhardt.
“Using the $1.3 million bond for technology will have a direct impact on students throughout the district, and will have an impact on student learning and access.”
According to Goldhardt, the money will be used to: Replace aging and obsolete Chromebooks; add additional Chromebooks; and replace aging and obsolete teacher desktops with laptops, and printers with printer/scanners.
In his letter to city aldermen, Gioldhardt adds, “if it is fiscally reasonable and responsible to do so” and the district’s technology infrastructure can support and sustain it, he would consider purchasing:
Camera systems wirelessly connected to a microphone so teachers can teach in their classrooms with a smaller group of students, while another group of students follows along at home; and large HD screens in classrooms, where students at home can be seen by student in class, replacing projectors and pull-down screens.