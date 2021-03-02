The United Way of Greater Nashua, which has distributed 700 refurbished laptops and 451 wireless hotspots to families in need throughout the pandemic, is seeking a little assistance of its own.
United Way of Greater Nashua is seeking tutors and students for its Learn United program, which launched last year and provides free tutoring services to children in first through 11th grade in the Nashua School District.
Parents and teachers are noticing some learning gaps since the start of hybrid instruction last year, according to Michael Apfelberg, president of the United Way of Greater Nashua. Learn United aims to fill those gaps by providing free tutoring services to city children in basic areas such as reading, writing and math.
About 45 volunteer tutors have been matched with 45 students throughout the past several months since the program launched last fall.
“We have had some really great progress with this initiative, but we are looking to grow the program and be even more effective,” Apfelberg said on Tuesday. “For the most part, kids are still in remote or hybrid learning a couple of days a week, so there are still a lot of needs identified with academic gaps and technology inequality.”
The volunteer-based tutoring takes place either virtually or in person at various locations such as Girls Inc., the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Nashua or the YMCA of Greater Nashua.
Volunteer tutors will be fully vetted with background checks before joining the program, said Apfelberg, adding he hopes that some retired teachers or older high school students will consider offering tutoring help.
“We especially need more tutors to do in-person tutoring since these children are already doing so much work online. The in-person tutoring helps them retain knowledge and pick up new learning skills,” said Sara Ceaser, director of volunteer and community engagement with the United Way of Greater Nashua.
At least two local high school students are already providing tutoring services, according to Ceaser, who said pairing older student tutors with younger students can be extremely helpful, especially in topics such as math.
“This is also very gratifying for the tutors. They really enjoy the experience,” she added.
Learn United is hoping to have more students participate in the program and take advantage of the free tutoring services. Children may be referred to the program by either family members or teachers.
Aside from the United Way of Greater Nashua, the program is also being coordinated by the Youth Council, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the 21st Century After School Program.
The Learn United initiative has been instrumental in collecting donated laptops, refurbishing them, and distributing them free to children in Greater Nashua who need access to a computer for remote learning.
“We are well above 700 computers that have gone out,” said Apfelberg. In addition, Learn United has acquired about 450 wireless hotspots to families without internet service to help ensure that children can attend virtual or hybrid schooling.
“That has connected 850 kids to the internet,” he explained.
Apfelberg anticipates that these initiatives will continue indefinitely, as long as the demand remains.
Learn United has also created video tutorials in various languages to help families that speak Swahili, Portuguese, Rohingya and Spanish learn the basic concepts for remote learning, including topics on how to use Zoom, complete Kahoot assignments or EdPuzzle lessons.
Anyone interested in volunteering as a tutor may email info@unitedwaynashua.org, or visit volunteergreaternashua.org. For a referral form to receive tutoring services, visit unitedwaynashua.org and select the COVID-19 response tab.