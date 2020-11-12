Nashua school officials have decided not to authorize winter sports until a new plan for remote or hybrid learning is adopted.
“At this point, until we can get our kids back into the classroom for those students that want hybrid, I just cannot support athletics. I am sorry,” said school board member Dotty Oden.
District Athletic Director Lisa Gingras asked the board to approve winter sports seasons for middle and high schools. She presented a detailed plan of procedures and protocols that could allow winter sports teams to practice and compete.
“Although athletic participation is voluntary, it is a vital part for many of our students to their educational experience,” Gingras said.
If the district wants to have winter sports, she said it needs to proceed with planning and preparation. Before the board voted to delay the season's start, Gingras had hoped to begin athlete registration on Friday.
“I think our priority needs to be getting the kids back into school safely,” said board member Jennifer Bishop. “If we are not comfortable having students inside for classes, it is a little concerning to have them inside for sports, especially with them breathing heavier and sweating.”
Except for special education, preschool, kindergarten and first-grade students, who have been in hybrid learning several weeks, Nashua students have been fully remote since the start of the school year.
Presented with two plans for returning students to classrooms part-time, a divided school board this week delayed adopting a new schedule for hybrid learning. The plans will be studied by the board’s curriculum committee next week, with a vote by the full board expected Nov. 30.
Once a plan is adopted, the board is expected to reconsider winter sports.
Gingras said no athletes contracted COVID-19 during the fall sports season, but “If anything, we need to become more strict and more cautious.”
She has proposed daily screenings, including temperature checks and questions about possible symptoms or potential exposures. She is hopeful that tryouts and practices for alpine ski, indoor track, swim and dive, cheerleading, basketball and unified basketball, gymnastics, ice hockey and wrestling may begin on Dec. 14.
Practices could require multiple sessions, games and meets will be regionalized, and face masks will be required at certain times, according to the proposal. Locker rooms will be closed, and transportation will not be provided to school for practices or games.
“Professional players are tested daily, and we don’t test ours at all. I really have a problem with that,” said board member Gloria Timmons. “I just can’t support this at this time.”
Audrey Robinson, a student athlete at Nashua High School North, said kids are suffering.
She said her grades and academic focus improve when she is able to participate in sports.
“Right now we have no social interaction,” Robinson said.
“I don’t think we should penalize the student athletes,” said Stephen Norris, a student representative from Nashua High School North.
He said Nashua’s athletes are willing to do whatever it takes to get back to team sports, including wearing masks, sanitizing equipment and other measures.