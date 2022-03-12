After a year of school board meetings marked by parents passionate, even angry, about a host of school issues, town meeting voters showed support for incumbent board members and those running on platforms of trust in school administrators, and approved raises for teachers and school support staff across the state.
For Shane Rozamus, who won a seat on the Goffstown school board and works as a teacher in Exeter, the votes Tuesday showed that families and town residents have confidence in their schools.
“Communities have spoken — they like where things are at right now,” Rozamus said.
Governor’s races in New Jersey and Virginia last fall highlighted the role school issues can play in politics — and a growing online movement for greater parental control and “parents’ rights” helped local candidates organize and find donors.
School board elections last week offered a preview into the way parents-rights campaigning might play in New Hampshire, should the movement maintain momentum through the fall’s congressional, legislative and gubernatorial races.
“Parents are generally happy with how their school boards, their school districts and overall their teachers have done in the past year,” Rozamus said.
Progressive groups and one of the state’s teacher unions declared victory last week. “These results should raise serious doubts about any Republican 2022 election strategy that is built around pitting parents against local public schools and educators,” said Zandra Rice Hawkins, executive director of the progressive group Granite State Progress, in a statement last week, noting above-average voter turnout in Bedford and the towns that make up the Merrimack Valley school district.
“The election results confirm that the anti-public school forces can’t pit teachers against the community,” said Deb Howes, president of the American Federation of Teachers of New Hampshire, in a statement. “The public is sick of negative, divisive attacks on public schools and want a laser focus on giving our kids the schools they deserve.”
Hudson candidate Kimberly Allan had another take. Allan lost her board race, which she ran on a parents rights-oriented platform.
Allan said she thinks voters may have attributed extreme positions to her than the anti-mask requirement position she voiced.
“I think unfortunately, people grabbed onto that and think, ‘she’s anti-mask or anti-this’; and I’m not, I’m anti-not having a choice,” she said. “That’s unfortunate, but I would not change my stance on that.”
Allan said support for incumbent board members may also not reflect satisfaction with schools but voters’ caution. “Sometimes people are comfortable keeping the same people in office,” Allan said. “I think people go out and vote for the people they know.”
Allan said losing her race would not mark the end of her involvement in Hudson schools.
“The fight does not end at the losing of an election,” she said.