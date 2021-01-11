The Amherst School District is proposing a $98 million bond to construct a new elementary school and renovate the existing middle school.
The Joint Facilities Advisory Committee and Amherst School Board are recommending that a new elementary school be built at a cost of about $66 million, in addition to extensive renovations at Amherst Middle School that will cost nearly $31.7 million.
“As a board, overall, we have come to the point where kind of the buck stops here,” said school board member Terri Behm. “We have to take these things seriously and address them … it is painful and it is difficult, but we have to make hard choices so we can keep moving forward.”
According to Lance Whitehead of Lavallee Brensinger Architects, all of the mechanical systems at the existing Clark-Wilkins Elementary School need to be replaced, as well as the plumbing system and electrical systems. In addition, school officials say the district has class sizes that are above and beyond guidelines previous set by school officials.
“Amherst School District has some of the highest class size ratios in the state,” Shannon Gascoyne of the Joint Facilities Advisory Committee said recently.
A report from the committee indicates that the class sizes for grades one and two average 20.8 students in Amherst compared to the state average of 17.2, while the class sizes for grades three and four average 21.5 compared to the state average of 18.7. In addition, for grades five through eight, the average class size is 24.3; the state average is 19.2.
“We are projected to see a significant increase next year in student enrollment at Clark-Wilkins, and it remains relatively steady thereafter,” Gascoyne said of the enrollment projections. “And, the Amherst Middle School is projected to steadily increase (enrollment) through fiscal year 2024.”
Under the proposal for a new elementary school, fifth-grade classes would move from the existing middle school to the elementary level, where there would be a total of eight fifth-grade classrooms. The newly proposed elementary school would also include two pre-kindergarten classrooms, nine kindergarten classrooms (there are currently seven), nine first-grade classrooms (there are currently six), nine second-grade classrooms (there are currently seven), nine third-grade classrooms (there are now six) and eight fourth-grade classrooms (there are now two permanent classrooms and four portable classrooms).
The new school would provide 54 classrooms compared to the existing 34 classrooms at Clark-Wilkins, according to the proposal, which states that Clark-Wilkins could remain open in the short-term for about three to five years.
“Our voters have asked us to try to get up to speed on some things that we let slide, and then keep it stable. That is important to them and that is important to me,” said Behm.
School board chairman Beth Kuzsma acknowledged that it is challenging to put this proposed bond forward to voters during a pandemic, but said recently that the district will ultimately pay less right now given the low interest rates and bond rates. She said taxpayers should at least be asked to consider the proposal.
If the $98 million bond is ultimately approved by voters, it will have an estimated tax rate impact on an average home of $2.35 per $100,000 of assessed value — at its peak, according to the proposal.
“That is not short money. That is probably one of the largest we have seen in a while,” Joint Facilities Advisory Committee member Brian Coogan said of the proposed bond.
Still, he said the district is trying to take a long-term approach to fulfill its facility needs. If the work is delayed, it could end up costing millions more, Coogan contended.
A public hearing on the proposed $98 million bond has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting will be held virtually and in-person at Souhegan High School.