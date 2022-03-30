CROYDON — A special Croydon School District meeting to revote on a proposed $1.7 million budget will be Saturday, May 7.
Voters can debate and amend the budget before voting on it again. But if it’s voted down the school district will be bound to use the $800,000 slashed budget voters approved at the School District Meeting on March 12, School Board Chairwoman Jody Underwood said Wednesday.
School Board members set the meeting date at a meeting Tuesday night as well as the date for the public hearing for it, which will be Friday, April 8.
The special meeting is being held after a former School Board member and current school district parent, Angi Beaulieu, presented a petition to the board last week. The petitioners needed 50 registered Croydon voters to sign and had about 140 valid signatures, Beaulieu said.
Parents remain concerned about the changes to come if the school district is held to the drastically reduced budget, Beaulieu said Wednesday, and that many called for Underwood’s resignation at the Tuesday night meeting. Beaulieu added that some residents are also looking into the legality of a recent Zoom meeting between two of the board members and a legal aide at the Department of Education, saying it should have been a posted meeting.
On Tuesday night the School Board also finalized its detailed $800,000 budget that they are required to submit to the state Department of Revenue Administration by Friday.
The school district in the small town of 800 has about 24 students in kindergarten through fourth grade who attend the one school in town, the Croydon Village School. The remainder of students are tuitioned out to a mix of public and private schools in the area.
The highest tuition the school district pays is to Newport Middle-High School, which is about $17,800 per student. If a parent wants to send their child to a school with higher tuition they have to pay the difference. However, tuition for Mount Royal Academy, a Catholic school in Sunapee, is $8,100, McKeon said. Newport Montessori School now charges $8,800.
To stay within the slashed budget, Underwood said the school district is reducing its tuition payments for students in fifth grade through 12th grade down to $9,000 annually — no longer using the current Newport High School tuition as the maximum. Parents can apply to the Children’s Scholarship Fund for an Education Freedom Account or a tax credit scholarship to make up the difference.
And the school district will teach the Croydon Village School students, who range from kindergarten through fourth grade, using a state-sponsored microschool vendor, Prenda.
Switching Croydon Village School to a microschool would mean the dismissal of the school’s staff.
Microschools, Prenda and KaiPod, will also be an option for fifth through 12th grade students, Underwood said.
Beaulieu and many other parents in town are working to educate residents on how the slashed budget will affect the children and families in town. They need a high turnout for the meeting. Half of the town’s 565 registered voters will have to be in attendance. Only 6% of voters attended the March 12 meeting.
The public hearing is scheduled for Friday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall. The special meeting to vote is scheduled for Saturday, May 7 at 9 a.m. at Camp Coniston.