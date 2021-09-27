Rochelle Kelley, who has been an outspoken opponent of COVID-19 prevention measures, has resigned from the Weare School Board, saying district policies intended to protect students and teachers are tantamount to child abuse.
The board has scheduled a Wednesday meeting to fill the school board vacancy created by her resignation, which she submitted last Thursday.
Last month, Kelley was cleared of disorderly conduct charges in connection with an April 2020 incident in which police asked people to leave a Concord playground closed as a COVID-19 pandemic precaution. Police alleged she was among people who declined to leave.
Meanwhile, she faces charges of obstruction of government administration and resisting arrest related to a July 25 incident with Weare police after the van she was in was pulled over for lacking current registration or a current inspection sticker.
Last week, the school board decided on a split vote, with Kelley in opposition, to require students and teachers at Center Woods Elementary School to wear face masks because of a COVID-19 outbreak there.
Weare School Board Chairwoman Wendy Curry said the state Health and Human Services Department declared an outbreak after multiple clusters of COVID-19 cases occurred at the school.
The board decided that when there is an outbreak, there should be a universal masking requirement for 14 days. Masks are recommended but not required at other schools in the district.
Curry declined to comment directly regarding Kelley or the resignation letter.
In the letter, Kelley complained about the way students are being treated.
“There has been zero focus on their social or emotional health or anything else going on in the school,” she said in the letter, which she posted on her Facebook page.
“Our children deserve a chance at a normal life free of the abuse the district is putting them through and currently that is not being done. I do hope by me stepping down, the board will get back to what is important, putting their personal issues aside and focusing on the students education and emotional health from all the trauma that has been imposed on them the last 20 months of the global pandemic.”
Also in the letter, she said she would not be “complicit in child abuse,” referring to the masking requirement.
“Yes child abuse,” she said. “Forcing a child to do something with their body that they do not want to do, is in fact child abuse.”
In an interview Monday, Kelley said students are being taught the wrong thing with face mask requirements.
“The number one thing to be taught to children is that it is your body and nobody can force you to do anything with it that you do not want to do,” she said “It’s quite twisted that they’re teaching children otherwise.”
She also said it is inconsistent to require children to wear a mask when some faculty members are maskless when they participate in after-hours social events together..
In an interview last month, Kelley said her failure to “comply with tyranny” and her belief in the Constitution have made her a lightning rod for criticism, including death threats.
On Aug. 17, the Weare School Board censured her for remarks made to police in the July 25 incident.
A short video posted on social media shows Kelley yelling at officers, leveling a homophobic slur and screaming at them to loosen her handcuffs.