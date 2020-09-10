A student at Manchester High School West has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced in a district-wide email Thursday night.
According to the email, the student had participated in preseason conditioning for sanctioned school athletics. School officials said Thursday the student is following protocols developed with the Manchester Health Department and guidance from the NH Department of Health and Human Services and is currently isolating at home.
“The Health Department has begun a public health case investigation and contact tracing process,” school officials said in an email. “Through this process, it has been determined that this student was not infectious while at practice.”
Manchester school district communications director Andrew Toland said he could not release what sport the student was taking part in, or what grade he or she is enrolled in.
Manchester students returned to class this week, with students in grades 2-12 attending class remotely.
The Manchester school board has approved a set of COVID-19 metrics to govern reopening based on a “14-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000.”
If the community has fewer than five new cases per 100,000, it’s considered low-risk, which could favor in-person learning. Ten or more new cases per 100,000 is considered high-risk, making remote learning more appropriate.
More information on the metrics and Manchester’s reopening plan is available at https://www.mansd.org/covid-19-resources/restart-resources.
District officials will monitor these metrics on a weekly basis. If after three weeks (on or around Sept. 25) the COVID-19 numbers look good in the community, officials will begin phasing additional grades to hybrid learning status starting Oct. 12.
According to school officials, the Manchester school district is adhering to NHIAA guidelines for school athletics, which include: symptom screening, wearing masks and maintaining social distance whenever possible.
“As this is the first case we have been notified of this year, we are being as transparent as possible,” said school officials in a statement. “We urge families to take this as a reminder that we need to remain vigilant in preventive measures.”
School administrators said Thursday’s email was sent district-wide “for informational-purposes only.”
“The Health Department will directly notify anyone identified as a close contact with the positive case,” school officials said. “Cases connected to schools will be listed on the state’s COVID-19 school dashboard; however, as the subject that tested positive was not infectious while in school or taking part in school activities, this case will not be listed on the dashboard.”
COVID-19 is spread via person-to-person contact through contaminated air droplets from coughing and sneezing by an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urges everyone to take the following preventive measures:
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Wash your hands regularly, especially after using the restroom and before preparing or consuming food. Using soap and hot water, wash for about 20 seconds. If soap and water are not accessible, hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol is recommended.
• Avoid coughing or sneezing into your hands or in the air. Always try to cough or sneeze into a tissue, then throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, cough/sneeze into your arm/elbow. Clean your hands after coughing or sneezing and throwing the tissue away.
• As much as you can, avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.
• Practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from those who do not live with you.
• Wear a mask or face covering.
Manchester school officials said they are monitoring the situation in collaboration with the city Health Department.
“Should more information become available, we will issue an update,” officials said in an email.